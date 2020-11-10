8 soldiers, 5 civilians killed in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: Kunduz provincial council says eight members of Afghan forces have been killed in an attack by Taliban insurgents on a checkpoint which transpired in Khanabad district.

Kunduz provincial council chairman, Mohammad Yusuf Ayoubi, has said that eight Afghan troops were killed and three others were wounded in the attack. But security forces in a counterattack pushed the Taliban back after several hours of fighting.

Ayoubi added that five civilians had been killed in the airstrikes in the district since the end of the conflict.

The head of the Kunduz provincial council says six Taliban insurgents have also been killed in the clashes.

Hadi Jamal, deputy spokesman for the 217th Pamir Corps, confirmed that security forces had been killed in the attack, but did not provide figures. He said the Taliban has suffered heavy casualties in airstrikes by security forces on Taliban positions.

But, Esmatullah Moradi, spokesman for the governor of Kunduz, said a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint had killed four soldiers, wounded two.

He said the Taliban had moved to a civilian hotel after the attack, killing five civilians and wounding two others.

The Taliban have not yet commented.

This is as the Taliban killed eight security forces and wounded eight others a day earlier in a group attack on a security checkpoint in Imam Sahib district.