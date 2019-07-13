80 militants killed in latest raids

AT News Report

KABUL:At least 80 militants have been killed and 47 others received injures in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security across the country within past 24 hours, security official said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Balkh, Jawzjan, Urzgan, Takhar, Baghlan, Ghor, Zabul, Badghis, Laghman, Kandahar, Kunduz, Paktia, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Herat, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Helmand provinces, in which 80 militants were killed and 47 others wounded.

The Afghan security forces also arrested three militants, handing them over related judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 21 Taliban fighters were killed and 23 others wounded in Balkh and Charbolak districts of the province—20 militants killed in Qarqeen district of Jawzjan—six insurgents killed in Chora district of Urzgan—six rebels killed in Namakab district of Takhar—five militants killed and four others wounded in Baghlan Markazi district of Baghlan—five insurgents killed and three others wounded in Taiwara district of Ghor and four militants were killed and seven others wounded in Arghandab district of Zabul province, the statement added.

Similarly, four insurgents were killed in Balamurghab district of Badghis—three insurgents killed and four others wounded in Alishing district of Laghamn—two rebels killed in Nish district of Kandahar—two militants killed in Emam Sahib district of Kunduz and two militants were killed and three others arrested in Zurmat district of Paktia province.

In past 24 hours, 12 planed clearing operations, and 101 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted 111 aerial operations, supporting Afghan National Army, including 21 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.