80 Taliban fighters killed in fresh military operations

AT News

KABUL: At least 80 Taliban fighters were killed and 59 others wounded during crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours.

“Afghan forces supported by air forces have conducted operation and counter attacks against Taliban rebels in Ghazni, Logar, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Helmand and Baghlan province, which as result 80 insurgents were killed and 59 others wounded,” said a statement issued by Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The statement said that 115 rounds of mines planted by Taliban to target civilians and security forces were discovered and defused by Afghan forces.

A large number of weapons and ammunition of the enemy destroyed, underlined statement.