8,000-kilogram hashish torched in Logar

AT News

KABUL: The Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has discovered and torched 8,000 kilograms of hashish in eastern Logar province.

Afghan Counter-Narcotics Special Operation Police backed by Afghan Aerial Forces (AAF) conducted a joint operation in Dara-e-Ghoran area, Khoshi district of Logar province which at the result two caches of narcotics were discovered and confiscated.

A statement issued by the Counter Narcotics Police, said that 8,000kg of illicit drugs were in the caches that were set on fire in the area.

