82 Taliban Rebels Killed in Fresh Ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 82 Taliban fighters have been killed and 30 others were wounded during latest crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, defense officials said on Wednesday.

Afghan security forces supported by the Afghan Air Forces conducted operations in Miansheen, Panjwai and Arghandab districts, in which 42 Taliban rebels were killed and eight others wounded.

According to the statement, the Afghan security forces discovered and defused 35 IEDs in the districts and saved the lives of tens of civilians in the areas.

Eight Taliban insurgents were killed and 12 others were wounded during raids carried out by Afghan forces in Nejrab district of northern Kapisa province, the statement added.

At least seven militants were killed and one other wounded after the Afghan security forces targeted their hideouts in Khwaja Sabz Posh, Shireen Tagab and Pashton Kot districts of northern Faryab province.

Some amount of the enemy ammunition and weapons were destroyed, noted the statement.

Five insurgents were killed and three others injured during the Afghan security forces operation in Shirzad district of eastern Nangarhar province, the statement mentioned.

The Afghan security forces discovered and defused 12 IEDs, which were placed by Taliban on public roads in Shahr-e-Safa district of southern Zabul province.

Similarly, a number of Taliban rebels were killed and wounded in southern Helmand province during an operation carried out by Afghan security forces.

The Afghan security forces discovered and neutralized 20 IEDs which were placed by the Taliban on public roads in Nahr-e-Seraj district of Helmand province, the statement concluded.