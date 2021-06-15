86 Taliban fighters killed in latest crackdowns

AT News

KABUL: At least 86 Taliban insurgents were killed and 31 others wounded in a series of military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said Monday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces have conducted operations and counter attacks against the Taliban militants in Nangarhar, Kandahar, Faryab, Nimroz, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces that killed 86 Taliban insurgents and left 31 others injured, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the statement, 19 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.