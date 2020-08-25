88 civilians killed in two weeks warfare

AT News

KABUL: At least 88 civilians were killed and 133 others wounded in the violence committed by the Taliban in the past two weeks—an uptick in violence aimed at the fragile peace process.

“Taliban carried out 781 terrorist activities in the past two weeks in 27 provinces, in which 88 civilians were killed and 133 others wounded,” Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Tariq Arian said.

The majority of the casualties happened in Kandahar and Ghazni provinces.

The Taliban have continued their terror campaign against the innocent people of Afghanistan, which is in contrary with the religious teachings and war principles, Mr. Arian said.

Earlier, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said that over 1,213 civilians (126 women-225 children) were killed and 1,744 others (171 women-405 children) maimed during the first six months of 2020.

Afghan civilians have been bearing the brunt of casualties in the ongoing war, and the peace process, to end their miseries, remained fragile as Afghan government and the Taliban yet to complete the prisoner release process to start the intra-Afghan negotiations.