88 Taliban rebels killed in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Security officials in southern Kandahar province confirmed that 88 Taliban rebels have been killed in latest military stings carried out by the Afghan security forces in Panjwai, Arghandab, Maiwand, Shah Wali Kot and Jiri districts.

Provincial Police Chief Spokesman, Jamal Nasser Barakzai said Afghan National Defense and Security Forces with support of Afghan Air Forces launched the operation. “88 Taliban rebels were killed in operations being carried out over the past 24 hours with support from air.”

22 more Taliban fighters were wounded in the attack, and a number of their weapons and ammunition were also seized by the Afghan forces, Barakzai said.

The Afghan forces did not receive any casualties during the operation, he emphasized.

Kandahar is one of the most insecure provinces in the south, where the Taliban rebels are active in some parts of it. The Taliban fighters last week launched a series of attacks in different districts of the province, especially in Arghandab and Jiri districts. The residents in these districts were forced to take refuge in Kandahar, the capital city of the province to escape the Taliban’s attack.