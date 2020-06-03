9 civilians killed in Kandahar roadside bomb

AT News

KABUL: At least nine civilians were killed after their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in southern Kandahar province, security officials said.

A vehicle carrying several people heading from the Khoshkroad area to the main city struck a roadside bomb Wednesday noon. Nine passengers of the car were killed after the bomb went off, said provincial police spokesman, Jamal Barekzai.

Local officials said that all-of the people onboard were from Spini-Gari village of Arghistan, where the Taliban have a strong presence. During this week, tens of civilians were killed and wounded in the separate roadside mines’ blast in Shahwalikoot and Nish of Kandahar.

The UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan in a statement expressed concerns over the intensification of civilians’ casualties in the recent, saying that civilians suffered high number of casualties in IEDs planted by the Taliban.

The Afghan officials also blame the Taliban for the roadside mines which often inflict casualties on civilians. But the Taliban-with whom the government is negotiating to make a peace deal- have refrain themselves from saying anything in regards.