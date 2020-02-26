9 Injured After Bomb Explodes in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: At least nine people were wounded, including a woman, when a motorcycle packed with explosives detonated during Kabul’s afternoon rush hour Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

An explosive in a motorcycle exploded on Wednesday afternoon in 6th PD at Faiz Mohammad Kateb neighborhood and injured nine civilians including a women, said Ministry of Interior spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

He said police is investigating to ascertain which terrorist group had staged the attack.

Taliban in twitter rejected involvement in the attack.

This is the first attack in Kabul since the week-long partial truce began Friday night, marking a second pause in the fighting since 2001. The Taliban have staged isolated attacks against Afghan forces since the period of reduced violence began; but, authorities claim a drastic decline in insurgency ever since.