9 local forces killed in Taliban attack in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: At least nine people of the public uprising forces were killed in a Taliban attack in the northeastern province of Takhar, local officials said.

The attack took place on an outpost of the public uprising forces on Wednesday in the Khwaja Bahauddin district, in which six people of the forces were also wounded.

Provincial officials said that the attack that was carried out in the Lala Gozar neighborhood, lasted one and a half hour, in which the assailants also suffered casualties.

Taliban did not immediately comment on the attack.

The militants have recently intensified attacks against government forces in several province despite signing a peace deal with the US that demands them to reduce violence.

In another attack in the neighboring province of Kunduz, the insurgents killed eight soldiers on Tuesday.