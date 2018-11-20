9 militants killed in Ghazni encounter
November 20, 2018
KABUL: Nine Taliban were killed and eight wounded after security forces engaged in clashes with the Taliban militants in southern Ghazni province as part of an ongoing counterinsurgency operation, according to military authorities.
A statement from 203rd Tandar Corps said on Tuesday that five militants were killed and as many injured during a clash in the Asfandi area on the outskirts of Ghazni City, the provincial capital. Two Kalashnikovs and two rocket launchers recovered by security forces.
Four Taliban fighters were killed and three injured in Arzo locality of Ghazni City.
Moreover, security forces recovered weapons and ammunition during the clearing operation in the Sheraghi locality of Khoshi district in central Logar province.
A machine gun, three rockets, explosives and bullets of different weapons were recovered by security forces during the raid.The Taliban have not commented about the incidents.
