9 police killed in overnight Taliban attack in Wardak

AT News Report

KABUL: At least nine policemen were killed and another two were captured alive by the militants, after several Taliban fighters Monday night attacked a security checkpoint in central Maidan Wardak province, an official said.

The attack was carried out by several armed Taliban Monday night in Charaka area of Maidan-Shahar, the capital city of the province, a provincial official who wished not to be named told Afghanistan Times.

“During the attack nine policemen were martyred and two others were captured alive by Taliban,” the official said.

The hostages were taken to an unknown direction, he said.

Taliban during the short takeover completely destroyed the check post and stolen all weapons of the police, he noted.

The death bodies of the slain policemen were already transferred to Kabul.

Maidan-Wardak is among the insecure provinces of the country where Taliban have active presence in several of its districts.

The province is strategically important for both militants and security forces as it serves as passage between Kabul and southern province and the country’s main highway is passing through this province.