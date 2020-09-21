9 security forces dead in Kapisa attack

AT News

KABUL: Eight Afghan security forces embraced martyrdom after the Taliban insurgents attacked their checkpoints in central Kapisa province, a source said Monday.

A security source, who wished to go unnamed, said that the militants staged an attack on Sunday midnight in Tagab district of the province. The clash lasted till early morning, according to the source.

The source confirmed that a police officer, Mohammad Daud was also among the killed, saying that other police personnel were wounded.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdulshaiq Shorish confirmed the clash, but didn’t provide details about the number of casualties. According to him, the clash occurred in Shahkoot area of Tagab district.

Kapisa is one of the insecure provinces in the north of Afghanistan, where the Taliban are strongly active. The intensification of direct conflict between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban come amid a historic round of Afghans- Afghans negotiations in Doha, working on a method to end the war in the country.