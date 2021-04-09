90 clerics killed in last year’s violence

AT News

KABUL: A number of Afghan religious scholars in a gathering lambasted the government for its failure to ensure the safety of the Afghans, saying at least 90 clerics were also killed in last year’s violence.

They came together in Kabul the other day to discuss issues related to the security situation across Afghanistan. They strongly condemned the recent spike of targeted-killings, saying influential scholars were killed in this trend of targeted-attacks.

Recently, the head of Takhar Ulema Council was assassinated by armed men, creating fear and concerns among other clerics. They called on the government to bring culprits to the justice and insisted on justice to be served.

This is as the ministry of interior says they have arrested hundreds of suspects who were involved in targeted assassinations and attacks.

In the last one year, there were 92 suicide bombings – 2,174 IED explosions – and 497 assassinations. From these attacks, 1,993 people have been killed and 4,174 others received injuries, according to the ministry statistic.