90 Taliban fighters killed in fresh raids

KABUL: At least 90 Taliban militants were killed and 17 others wounded during latest military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours.

Afghan security forces succeeded to kill 90 Taliban militants during clashes and counter attacks in Laghman, Nangarhar, Wardak, Badghis, Helmand and Kandahar provinces, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday.

Additionally, 17 other rebels were wounded during the raids.

“Some amounts of weapons and ammunition of the enemy were also destroyed during the crackdown.”

Also, 37 rounds of mines planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces in different provinces were discovered and defused by the Afghan security forces, the statement added.