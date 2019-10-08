90 Taliban rebels killed in fresh crackdowns

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 90 militants have been killed and 36 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Tuesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Ghazni, Zabul, Takhar, Helmand, Nangarhar, Farah, Jawzjan and Parwan provinces, in which 90 militants were killed and 36 others wounded.

Afghan forces arrested one rebel and handed him to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 36 Taliban fighters were killed, four wounded, one detained, two vehicles, eight motorbikes, five balloon filled with explosives were destroyed in in Dehyak, Ab-Band, Qarabagh districts and Ghazni capital—20 insurgents killed and 16 others wounded in Shah Joy, Naw Bahar and Mizan districts of Zabul—17 insurgents including Taliban shadow district governor for Namak-Ab district and Taliban court chief for Takhar were killed and nine others wounded in in Namak-Ab and Khwaja Ghar districts of Takhar—seven militants killed, seven others wounded, five motorbikes and amount of weapons and ammunition were seized in Nawa and Marja districts of Helmand—six insurgents killed in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province.

Similarly, Taliban shadow deputy governor for Herat province Mawlavi Samad and a Taliban local commander Mullah Daud Mateen were killed and one vehicle was destroyed in Khak-e Safid district of Farah—three insurgents killed in Faizabad district of Jawzjan and one rebel was killed in Bagram district of Parwan province.

In past 24 hours, 12 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 21 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.