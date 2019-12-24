91 militants killed in latest crackdowns

AT News

KABUL: At least 91 Taliban militants have been killed and 45 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Tuesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Urzgan, Balkh, Logar, Kapisa, Baghlan, Laghman, Ghazni, Daykundi, Herat, Paktika and Paktia province, in which 91 militants were killed and 45 others wounded.

Afghan security forces also arrested five militants and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 30 Taliban fighters were killed and six others wounded in Dehrawod, Khas Urzgan and center of Urzgan province—22 militants killed, 18 others wounded and 11 hideouts of the enemy destroyed in Chahar Bolak and Balkh district of Balkh—12 insurgents killed and a depot of weapons destroyed in Mohammad Agha district of Logar—nine rebels killed and four hideout of the enemy terminated in Nijrab district of Kapisa—seven Taliban terrorists were killed and eight others injured in Baghlan—three militants killed and two others wounded in Alishing district of Laghman and four Taliban fighters were killed and six others wounded in Gilan and Andar district of Ghazni province.

Similarly, three Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded in Kejran district of Daykundi—one rebel was killed in Zawl district of Heart—one Haqqani linked terrorist was killed in Barmal district of Paktika and one another Haqqani terrorist network militants was arrested in Waza Khwa district of Paktia province.

In past 24 hours, 17 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 29 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.