91 militants killed in nationwide raids

KABUL: At least 91 Taliban insurgents were killed and 63 others wounded during fresh military stings carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces around the country in the past 24 hours, the ministry of defense said on Tuesday.

The Afghan security forces backed by the Afghan Air Forces, have conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in Nangarhar, Logar, Paktia, Uruzgan, Herat, Ghor, Faryab and Helmand provinces that killed 91 Taliban insurgents, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 21 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, it added.