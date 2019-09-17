93 Taliban killed in fresh ops

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 93 militants have been killed and 15 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country within past 24 hours, security officials Tuesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Ghazni, Nangarhar, Faryab, Farah, Badakhshan, Maidan Wardak and Nimroz provinces, in which 93 militants were killed and 15 others wounded.

Moreover, Afghan forces succeeded to arrest six militants during operation and handed them over judicial organs for further inquiry.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 34 Taliban fighters were killed and two strongholds of the enemy destroyed in Gilan, Qarabagh district and outskirt of Ghazni—17 militants killed and six others wounded in Pachiragam, Hesarak and Achin districts of Nangarhar—12 insurgents killed, eight wounded and one arrested with some amount of weapons and ammunition in Grezwan district of Faryab—12 rebels killed in Bakwa district of Farah province.

Similarly, 11 insurgents were killed and one injured in Wardoj district of Badakhshan—seven militants killed in Chak district of Maidan Wardak and five rebels were captured in Khashrod district of Nimroz province.

In past 24 hours, 21 planed clearing operations, and 83 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 28 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.