95 new coronavirus cases records in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Out of 457 suspicious samples, 95 cases were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours across the country, the health officials said Tuesday.

The cases were registered in Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Balkh, Takhar, Bamiyan, Kundoz and Baghlan provinces. 13 patients were recovered and another three died within this period of time. The total number of cases as of now reached out to 41,728. Moreover, 34,355 patients were recovered and 1,544 others died by far.

Health officials had earlier warned the people that the virus still exists in the society. The officials recommended the people to wear masks, take precautionary measures and behold social distance.