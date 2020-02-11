A dozen Taliban infiltrators in military ranks arrested

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in southern Kandahar province have spoken of detention of 12 Taliban infiltrators in Afghan security forces ranks following criticism on government’s failure to refrain militants influence in the military.

Provincial intelligence chief, Rahmatullah Atrafi said the detainees have placed in police personnel, and wanted to carry out subversive acts against the security forces. “They have been arrested by intelligence department.”

The Taliban have so far not stated anything in regards. But earlier, the militants’ infiltrators in military ranking have posed sever casualties on the Afghan security forces, especially in Kandahar, where they later on joint the Taliban with all the military equipment in hand.

The military officials have repeatedly underscored several programs to avoid militants’ infiltration but the challenge has still remained unabated.

The militants’ infiltration has even inflicted casualties on US and NATO Led Forces in Afghanistan. Last Saturday, a person in Afghan security forces uniform has opened fire on an American Special Forces Unit, killing two and wounding six other soldiers.