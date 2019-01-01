A gang of 4 kidnappers detained in Kabul

AT-KABUL: Intelligence operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Tuesday detained a group of four kidnappers in Kabul, the capital city, and rescued a person from their captivity.

In a statement, the NDS said the kidnappers had kidnapped a doctor from Khair Khana area.

“The detained kidnappers demanded $500,000 in ransom from his family.”

NDS identified the kidnappers as Ajmal, Abdul Nasir, Sayed Naim and Hamidullah and the domestic intelligence forces arrested them before obtaining ransoms. The doctor rescued and reintegrated with his family.

Two Kalashnikovs along with 158 bullets and five mobile phone sets have also been confiscated from the kidnappers, the statement added.