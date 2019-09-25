A journalist among four civilians killed in Kandahar blast

AT News Report

KABUL: An Afghan journalist died in hospital on Wednesday of wounds suffered from a planted bomb blast that also killed four other civilians, including a child in PD 14 of Kandahar city, officials said Wednesday.

Afghanistan Journalists Safety Committee said Abdul Hamid Hotaki from Hiwad radio succumbs to injuries sustained in mine blast in southern Kandahar city.

According to safety committee, Hotaki is the seventh journalist to be killed in Afghanistan in 2019

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said a bomb planted by Taliban militants went off at around 8:00 pm on Tuesday night.

Rahimi said four civilians, including a child and Abdul Hamid Hotaki, a journalist of Hiwad Radio was killed in the blast. Moreover, six other people, including women and child received injuries.

“Our reporter…was injured in the explosion at the Ghani campaign office on Tuesday and he passed (away) due to severe injuries,” Reuters quoted Sediqullah Khaliq, director of the Hewad television station, where Hotaki worked, as saying.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

An interior ministry spokesman blamed the attack on the Taliban, which bombed a Ghani campaign rally last week in the central city of Charikar, killing 26.

With 13 deaths in 2018, Afghanistan was the deadliest country in the world to be a journalist, the Committee to Protect Journalists has said.

On a single day last year, nine journalists covering a blast were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, and another reporter was shot, in the deadliest day for the Afghan media since 2001.