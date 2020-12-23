A policeman killed, two wounded in Kabul IED blast

AT News

KABUL: In the early hours of Wednesday, an IED blast in Kabul claimed the life of a police officer and wounded two others, Kabul police confirmed. The IED blast targeted a police vehicle in PD 12th of the city, according to police statements that fall short to provide further details.

IED and roadside mines are now a frequent use to target the Afghan security forces and the civilians. An IED blast on Tuesday in PD 7th of Kabul city killed five people and wounded two others. Acting Director of prisoners’ health affairs, Nazifa Ibrhimi was also among the dead.

A survey conducted by a local tv channel, shows that 60 attacks occurred in Kabul within the past two months. The attacks left 133 people killed and 280 others wounded.

Earlier, First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh said that the elements supporting the terrorists appeared to be weakened and that there has been a significant reduction in such attacks.