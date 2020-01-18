A runoff likely in presidential election

AT News

KABAUL: An electoral analyst predicts the second round of presidential contest, considering the recount of a large number of polls.

Abdul Sattar Saadat, former head of independent electoral complaint commission, said Saturday that a great number of votes were to go for recount that strengths the possibility of election runoff. He said however that peace efforts would get results prior to the second round of the race.

President Ashraf Ghani has been holding talks with elders from across the country in recent days, a move highly likely for the second round of election.

Separately, the independent electoral complaint commission says that a large number of complaints registered by contenders would impact on the poll result, but said it was too early to comment about the runoff.

But analysts believe that the recount had increased possibility of the runoff.

The electoral commission said that votes from 21 provinces would go again to recount.

Saadat said that the recount would invalidate a large number of polls that it would lead to a second round of polls.

Political experts say that Ghani’s frequent meetings with influential figures meant his readiness for the second round.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah another presidential runner claims of victory in the first round if there was a proper recount. He claims victory for the second round as well.

The preliminary results announced President Ghani as the winner. The final results are to be announced after electoral complaints are met.