A Taliban infiltrator’ killed 7 policemen in Kandahar

AT News Report

KABUL: What to be appeared an insider attack, a police officer—who was a Taliban infiltrator, has opened fire and killed at least seven of his colleagues in southern Kandahar province, police officials said Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday in Tor Kotal village of Shah Wali Kot district of the province, said Provincial Police Department in a statement sent to media outlets. The attacker had managed to escape after shooting his seven colleagues, said the statement.

Soon after the attack, the Taliban group has claimed responsibility, saying the attacker was affiliated to them.

The insider attacks, which resulted into killing and wounding scores of Afghan and foreign forces, have recently been increased in Afghanistan, while the US special representatives is engaged in eight round of peace talks with the Taliban representatives in Doha, to end the 18 years longest US war in Afghanistan.

About a week ago, two US forces were killed by an Afghan soldier in an insider attack in the same district (Shah Wali Kot). The incident was then confirmed by the US military officials in Afghanistan.

According to reports, the attacker was wounded in a retaliation firing and likely under custody of Afghan security forces.