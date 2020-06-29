A ‘wanted criminal’ arrested in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: The Kabul police have arrested a ‘wanted criminal’ during a fresh crackdown to help boost security of the city.

Anti-crime cell of Kabul police conducted a purposive operation, in which the head of a criminal gang was detained in PD 2nd, said Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Farmarz.

The detained criminal was indefinited as Abdullah, aka (Bacha-e-Qubad) and his name was in the list of the wanted criminals of the ministry of interior.

Abdullah resisted his arrest, Farmarz said. “He received injuries following a clash with the police.”

The detained criminal and his gang has been accused of different murders, armed robbery and disruption of public orders, he added.