A would-be suicide bomber arrested in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghanistan’s intelligence agency says it has detained a would-be suicide bomber and his guider before to reach their target in Kabul on Sunday.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said its intelligence operatives conducted a preemptive operation and apprehended a would-be suicide bomber along with his guider in Sarobi district of Kabul.

A suicide vest, one pistol and two grenade bombs discovered and confiscated from them, the NDS said a statement.

NDS identified them as Rahmanullah and Raz Mohammad, who planned to target a gathering of people in Sarobi district of Kabul. “They have been captured before to attack the target.”

NDS operatives prevented another tragedy by arresting the militants.

