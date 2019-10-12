A would-be suicide bomber arrested in Kandahar

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have arrested a would-be suicide bomber before reaching to his goal in southern Kandahar province, security official said Saturday.

Afghan National Police (ANP) identified and arrested a suicide bomber before to reach its target in PD8th in Kandahar city, ministry of interior said in a statement without further details.

However, Afghan security forces have intensified attacking Taliban and other militant groups across the country. In the one week, over hundreds of Taliban were killed and thousands others were wounded in multiple operations carried out by the Afghan security forces nationwide.