A would-be suicide bomber killed in Kandahar

AT News Report

KABUL: Police forces in southern Kandahar province said Tuesday that they have killed a would-be suicide bomber before to reach the target.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Qasim Azad has confirmed that the security forces gunned down a suicide bomber in front of 6th police district compound in Kandahar city.

The suicide bomber wanted to enter compound that identified and killed. “A child in the area received inures after the suicide vest went off,” he added.

Insurgent groups, Taliban and Daesh—target government compounds by using suicide bombers or car bombing in an attempt to enter the targeted building.

In Kabul, the Taliban group drove a car packed with explosive devices to a military installation in the downtown on Monday. The attack killed 16 people and wounded as many as 105 others, including 52 schoolchildren.

As peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban heat up, deadly violence across the country surged, claiming lives of a record number of security forces and civilians. National Security Advisor to President Ashraf Ghani Hamdullah Mohib recently said that the war killed as many as 50 security force members every day in the country.