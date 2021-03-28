AAF member gunned down in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: An Afghan Air Force member, Sefatullah Faqir, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Paghman district in west of Kabul city, a source said.

The incident took place in Bagh-e-Daud area in Paghman district on Saturday night when gunmen attacked the Air Force member’s vehicle, according to the source.

According to the police, a probe has started into the incident. No group, including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, the Kabul police had confirmed the shooting, but did not clarify the victim identity.

It is worth mentioning that the targeted-killings and mine blast have turned a serious concern for the Kabul residents and different cities around the provinces across the country. The government time and again blamed the Taliban for such attacks, but the group denied all the way.