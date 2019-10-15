AAF receives two MI-35 choppers from India

AT News Report

KABUL: In a ceremony on Tuesday in Kabul, the Indian officials donated two Mi-35 helicopters to the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD), following Dehli’s bilateral cooperation with the Kabul administration.

According to the MoD, the Indian ambassador in Kabul, Vinay Kumar and Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid and other senior military officials participated the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kumar reiterated India’s support to peace and stability in Afghanistan. “India support Afghans in ensuring a better and secure future.”

Indian ambassador has praised the Afghan security forces for providing security and fighting against the terrorism.

Also, defense minister Khalid has expressed appreciation to India supports, saying that the choppers would be used against the terrorism and facilitating environment for the people of Afghanistan.