Abdullah assures to make no decision against Afghans’ wills

AT News

KABUL: Abdullah Adullah, chairman of the high council for national reconciliation says that the government would make no decision against the people’s wills.

He said on Tuesday that the government and people of Afghanistan have proved their goodwill for peace, adding that now it was Taliban’s turn to show flexibility.

“The consultative Loya Jirga for peace was a symbol of national unity,” Abdullah told a meeting of the members of the jirga.

The meeting emphasized that Afghans supported peace negotiations despite great casualties and losses from the long war.

Abdullah praised the Loya Jirga as people’s representative, calling it a general decision for peace talks.

The Loya Jirga called on President Ashraf Ghani last week to release 400 Taliban prisoners considered dangerous people responsible for big and deadly attacks in Kabul and some provinces.