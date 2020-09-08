Abdullah calls for calm with Taliban as peace talks near

AT News

KABUL: Amid solid preparations for intra-Afghan negotiations, Dr, Abdullah Abdullah said Tuesday that both sides will be starting direct peace talks in coming days, appealing for calm with the militant group.

“We have no enemy in our homeland,” Dr. Abdullah said, “And that’s why we should end enmity with Taliban and redeem us a chance to coexist through peace and dialogue.”

He acknowledged ideological divergences in the country, saying that would set motion for bickering and acrimony.

Chairman of High Council of National Reconciliation was addressing a high-profile ceremony to mark martyrs’ week and 19th anniversary of assassination of National Hero Ahmad Shah Massoud.

This is as Taliban militants say 100 prisoners remain jailed and they will not take part in intra-Afghan talks until Kabul government releases them. This murky status quo of contradictions present yet another barrier to peace talks.

Both sides have expressed readiness for intra-Afghan peace negotiations last week after the Afghan government said it has released all 5,000 Taliban prisoners except 6 dangerous ones who would eventually be sent for Qatar.