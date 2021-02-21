Abdullah Calls for Prompt Resumption of Peace Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken says U.S. supports progress toward a just and durable political settlement, permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the high council for national reconciliation once again called on the Taliban militants to rejoin the peace negotiation process they had quitted in January.

“We want that the peace negotiations should begin and continue seriously in Doha,” Abdullah said Sunday.

He urged that cease fire was the people’s demand, because violence takes victims from them on daily basis.

Abdullah said that the people of Afghanistan want a peace that include them, arguing that only such a peace could be lasting.

He assured that nothing would be done in the reconciliation council parallel to government’s jobs.

Dr. Abdullah said he had a telephone conversation with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, where they exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process. They also talked about the 2nd round of the peace talks, the US review of the situation in Afghanistan and ways of accelerating and supporting the peace process.”

“Blinken reiterated the US continued support for expediting the efforts for achieving a lasting and durable peace in Afghanistan. I thanked him, the people and government of US for their support for Afghanistan and achieving a lasting peace,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

Mr. Blinken also tweeted that he spoke with the Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah about the Afghanistan peace process.

“The U.S. supports progress toward a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” he added.

Taliban negotiators stopped meeting a delegation from the government in the second round of the intra-Afghan talks that began early January.





The United States wants to review a peace deal they signed last year with the Taliban, arguing that the insurgent group violated parts of their commitments in the peace deal including peace negotiations with the government of Afghanistan and reducing violence.

Violence has dramatically intensified since the intra-Afghan talks began in September with the aim of seeking ways to end the war and resolve problems through political ways.