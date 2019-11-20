Abdullah calls on int’l organizations to support clean votes

AT News Report

KABUL: Chief Executive and presidential hopeful, Abdullah Abdullah has called on the international organization to support the transparent election in Afghanistan, praising their aids and supports in conducting the Afghan presidential polls.

“Although there is legitimate concern within the Afghans and international organization over the election, but views and opinions should be carefully expressed, thus the relations between Afghanistan and international organizations should not be damaged,” Abdullah was quoted as saying in a statement released from his office

This comes as a number of presidential candidates have accused UN Assistant Mission of interfering in the election process.

The Mission has sent a complain letter about an electoral commissioner, Moullana Abdullah to the Independent Election Commission over his misbehaving with an employee of the commission.

However, a prominent figure and member of Abdullah’s electoral team, Muhammad Mohaqiq said that the UN special representative Tadamichi Yamamoto was a bribed and dishonored person and was hired by the government.

Another presidential candidate, Rahmattullah Nabil in a press briefing said that there are some embassies, which are interfering in the election, but he didn’t cite the names.