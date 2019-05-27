Abdullah criticizes Ghani for recent appointments as politically motivated

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: Chief Executive of the National Unity Government, Dr. Abdullah on Monday expressed his concern over new appointments and slammed President Ashraf Ghani for political hiring and firing, where according to him was politically motivated.

Addressing a meeting of the Council of Ministers, Abdullah said the recent appointments were made without consultations. “After 22nd of May (expiry date of NUG) government performances must be organized in such a way where should not raise any question regarding using of governmental facilities as campaign programs,” he told the ministers.

President Ghani has recently sacked Ministers of Higher Education, Telecommunication and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Energy and Water, introducing new faces as caretakers.

The Afghan masses and particularly the presidential candidate’s concerns must be taken seriously, he said, referring to candidate’s opposition of President Ghani’s overstays in power.

Pointing toward recent hiring and firing at ministerial levels, Dr. Abdullah expressed regretful that ministers are being informed through social media about their dismissals.

“Before firing the government should talk face to face with ministers and listen to their vices.”

Four months left to the presidential election, he said, adding newly hired figures would have failed to operate better, thus the government services should not face stoppage or disordered in this delicate situation.

Hinting toward the peace process Abdullah said no dilatory act should be followed in peace process and any sort of opportunity to brings peace must be utilized.