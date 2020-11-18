Abdullah departs for Turkey as part of peace quest

AT News

KABUL: Heading a high-level delegation, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), has left Kabul for Istanbul on a two-day official visit.

During his visit, he will meet and exchange views with the President, Foreign Minister, religious leadership and other dignitaries on the Afghanistan peace process, intra-Afghan talks in Doha, regional and international support for peace, and bilateral issues, Sapidar Palace said in a statement Wednesday.

Previously, Abdullah had visited Pakistan, India, Iran, and Uzbekistan as part of his efforts for the regional consensus on the Afghan peace talks. Abdullah is making all-out efforts to receive regional countries’ support for a stable Afghanistan. Abdullah said he will continue his travel for peace, despite there is no progress has been made in the Doha talks.

Recently, in a televised interview, Abdullah expressed frustration over zero progress in the talks between the Afghan government and Taliban peace teams in Doha of Qatar.

It has been over two months that negotiating teams from both sides are in Doha, but yet to officially start the intra-Afghan talks. Differences on the agendas of the talks are probably the core reason behind its delay.