Abdullah doubles down on ‘political settlement’ with militants

KABUL: Chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah urged unity among the Afghans to reach enduring peace and stability.

Talking to a news room on Tuesday in Kabul, Abdullah stressed on an end to war as Afghanistan has recently turned into a hotspot due to severe clashes raging on across the country.

He cited the remarks one day after the U.S. top commander Gen. Scott Miller stepped down from his position in a muted ceremony held in Kabul. The U.S. new chapter of military mission for Afghanistan was shifted to the U.S. Central Command.

“Continuation of violence is not the solution for ending the war and that political settlement for the should be reached,” Abdullah added, warning the Taliban that they couldn’t win the war militarily, and therefore, the group should bring their demands at the negotiations table.

He also underscored the role of the Afghan women in the peace process. The chairman said that the government was ready to jumpstart the negotiations with the Taliban.

Hours before the press conference, in a meeting with the commander of central command, Frank, McKenzie, Abdullah said that “no power” could impose their will on Afghans, assuring that the United States would continue support of Afghanistan once their military presence ends in the war-hit nation.

The United States as its president, said will complete their departure process by August 31.

Abdullah met US general Frank McKenzie who took over the US and NATO troops’ command in Afghanistan, saying that he would thank Washington’s assistances with Afghanistan.

McKenzie replaced Scott Miller as the US and NATO commander in Afghanistan on Monday.

Abdullah thanked Miller for his efforts in Afghanistan and hoped that the command change would open a new page in cooperation between Kabul and Washington in helping Afghan forces.

“No power can impose their wills on the people of Afghanistan and Taliban should have got lessons from history,” Abdullah was quoted as saying in a statement issued Tuesday by his office.

The statement added that McKenzie promised his country’s continued assistance and cooperation with the people of Afghanistan and its security and defense forces in fight against terrorism.

The US general who was previously serving as commander for the country’s Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East.