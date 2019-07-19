Abdullah expects Taliban accept truce offer

AT News Report

KABUL: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah calls on Taliban to accept the government’s ceasefire offer if the militants really want peace in the country.

“If Taliban think that they will gain peace through negotiations with the US, this is impossible,” Abdullah said Friday in the Kabul conference on peace.

He that there were some progresses in the US-Taliban negotiations over a number of issues, urging that now it was the time for the insurgents to sit with the government of Afghanistan for face to face talks.

He criticized Taliban for their stance on peace, saying they should first observe a ceasefire if they want to gain a lasting peace.

The chief executive also criticized for the negotiation delegations, saying the process of delegation was postponed for days and even weeks and this wastes the time.

He touched the upcoming presidential elections, saying that the repetition of 2014 race would be rejected by people.

Taliban have repeatedly rejected negotiations with the government, calling it a Western “stooge”.