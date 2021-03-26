Abdullah Hopes Turkey Meeting Bear Significant Result

AT News

KABUL: Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah has said that Afghanistan should reach a significant progress in the upcoming Turkey meeting.

The meeting in Turkey, in which the representatives of some other countries would also participate, and is set to speed up the peace process and work on a transitional government in the country, was offered by the U.S. as part of its new proposal for Afghanistan reconciliation.

In an interview with a Turkish News Agency, Anadolu, Abdullah said that the talks between the Afghan government negotiating team and Taliban delegation would be continuing in Qatar’s capital of Doha, but the meeting in Turkey should reach a progress as it is being held with a senior-form.

“We should reach real progress; off course, the final agreement takes time but we should at least agree on some principles,” Abdullah added. “A ceasefire agreement would be very important”

The exact date of the meeting is tentative, but according to some sources, the meeting would be held in early April.

A letter of the U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken earlier leaked to the media presented President Ashraf Ghani with a new proposal to find a political end to the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

Rejecting the U.S. new proposal, Ghani expressed readiness for an early election to be conducted countrywide, asking the Taliban leader, Mullah Haibatullah for an election competition.