Abdullah Insists on Nationwide Ceasefire

Women’s rights will not be compromised in peace talks with Taliban, Abdullah assures

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has once again called a nationwide ceasefire important to reach peace in the country.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Adbullah said that we must not let the current peace opportunity be lost. “The talks should be continued.”

Peace is the main demand of the entire nation and to reach that a permanent and nationwide ceasefire is essential, Abdullah insisted.

Women and children suffered the most in the four decades of war in the country, he said, adding that the peace efforts would support the rights of women.

He stated that Afghan Ulema have always raised their voice for the rights of Afghan people and they have always been supporting the peace process.

He insisted that women’s rights are not open to be compromised in the talks with the Taliban.

Hinting at the issue of releasing Taliban inmates, Abdullah said that release of further Taliban prisoners and removing their names from UNSC blacklist are the issues which can be discussed in the main peace talks, once it has started.

“We will strongly defend the rights and values of the Afghan people on the negotiation table,” he emphasized.

This is while the Taliban have seen to be reluctant to engage in constructive peace talks.

No meeting has been held between the Afghan and Taliban negotiation teams for more than one week, a member of the Afghan Negotiating Team, Nader Nadery said.

“Peace and ending the violence are our people and government’s top priority. To achieve this noble goal the Peace Negotiation Team of IRoA is committed and present in Doha. Nine days that formal meetings are not held and the other side is not willing to engage in talks to end the conflict and save lives,” he tweeted.