Abdullah: Non-biometric votes are invalid

AT News Report

KABUL: Presidential Candidate, Abdullah Abdullah said on Wednesday that the non-biometric votes cast after the official voting time are invalid. The presidential election began at 07:00am on Saturday and ended at 05:00pm on the same day.

Abdullah said that the voters’ number should be counted only based on the votes with biometric.

He said that the result sheets with biometrics would be reliable and all other data that falsify the original number, would be invalid and unacceptable.