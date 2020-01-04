Abdullah offers condolences over Soleimani’s death

AT News

KABUL: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has held a telephonic conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, where he expressed condolences over the death of commander of IRGC Quds Force, General Qaseem Soleimani.

They also exchanged views over the recent relationship between Kabul and Tehran and other most important regional issues, Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Some experts believe that Soleimani’s assassination would put a negative impact on the regional stability as Iran would try to take the revenge from the Americans.