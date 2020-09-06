Abdullah owes ex-employees in unpaid salaries

AT News

KABUL: The personnel of chief executive office formerly led by Abdullah Abdullah say they have not received salaries for five months.

A staffer of the chief executive office which was canceled after the 2019 presidential election, said Sunday that their payments were stopped after President Ghani took office for second time in March.

He said their payments were stopped just by the cancellation of the chief executive office, adding that they are now working in the newly-established reconciliation council but don’t receive salary.

Senior officials of the chief executive office who have been appointed in the reconciliation council, receive enough money as salary and other privileges.

Qahar Abed, chief of staff at the reconciliation council confirmed the problem.

He promised to resolve the problem soon.