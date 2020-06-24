Abdullah promises nationwide inclusion in peace efforts

AT News

KABUL: Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, on Wednesday said that his peace efforts will include representatives from across the country to ensure all-inclusiveness of the peace talks with the Taliban.

Talking in a video conference of the Europe Peace Institute on Tuesday, Abdullah said that a crucial opportunity is presented currently for a lasting peace in the country.

The Afghans have reached a consensus by signing a political settlement to supporting the peace process, he said, adding that the regional and world’s countries supporting the peace efforts as well.

“In a discussion sponsored by Europe Peace Institute, my colleagues and I had a productive web exchange with Special Reps from the EU, Germany, UK, Norway, Netherlands and Finland on peace process opportunities and challenges,” Abdullah said in a tweet, adding, “HCNR’s integrated strategy and roadmap and current issues needing work.”

Meanwhile, the High Council for National Reconciliation in a statement quote Abdullah as saying that the Afghan negotiation team is representing all political and social aspects of the society and is ready to engage into negotiation with the Taliban.

Citing the recent increase of violence by the Taliban, Abdullah has called on the militants to reduce the number of violence as a gesture toward peace efforts.

The US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad suggested that the Afghan government and Taliban should take necessary steps regarding intra-Afghan-negotiations.

But government has been blaming the Taliban for not willing to halt violence and move forward for peace negotiations, saying that the militants mistrusted the Afghan people on peace negotiation with intensification of their attacks.