Abdullah regrets release of Taliban prisoners

AT News

KABUL: Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the reconciliation council says that the release of Taliban prisoners was not useful for the reduction of violence and a cease fire.

Speaking to women’s activists in the western province of Herat, Abdullah said Saturday that the government freed 5,000 imprisoned insurgents with the aim of end the war, but “unfortunately it didn’t work”.

“The release of Taliban prisoners was for peace and to encourage them to hold peace talks and agree on a cease fire,” Abdullah said.

He also criticized the slow process of the ongoing peace negotiations in Qatar, saying that the people are unhappy with the process and want it to speed up.

Abdullah, who leads the peace process, admitted that negotiations with the Taliban did not have progress.

However, he assured that the rights of people particularly women’s rights would not be dealt in talks with the Taliban and that Afghanistan would not go back to the dark era.

“A dignified and durable peace is a peace in which the dignity of all people of Afghanistan is maintained.”

He also said that Kabul is working to establish a regional consensus for peace.

The peace talks between government of Afghanistan and Taliban leaders has been going on in Qatar for two months. But the process had gained no progress as the negotiators are not ready to agree with each other’s opinions.