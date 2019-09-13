Abdullah rejects Ghani’s order to probe corruption allegation in foreign ministry

AT News Report

KABUL: Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah has reportedly rejected an order by President Ashraf Ghani over probing allegations about corruption in the ministry of foreign affairs.

Abdullah who is competing Ghani in the presidential elections, has said in an order that such investigation could be a kind of campaigning for Ghani, according to reports.

After a report by the monitoring committee for struggle against administration corruption, Ghani ordered for a probe some two weeks ago.

The committee has said in the report that staff in the foreign ministry are employed and sent to foreign diplomatic missions based on personal relationships and taking bribe.

The report says that 44 per cent of the applicants were employed without an entrance exam between 2011 and 2017. It also says about lack of a human resource information system in the ministry.

Abdullah who is close to the foreign minister, has said the investigation should be carried out in the next government and after the elections.

But presidential office emphasizes on the implementation of Ghani’s order over the investigation.

“Unfortunately, they (Abdullah and his team) try to link everything to electoral campaigns, which is not fair. The president of Afghanistan is a president before being a presidency runner and he is responsible to run government affairs. We must not relate all government affairs to the elections and campaigns. We trust in bringing reforms and should not make obstacles before reforms,” Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for President Ghani said Friday.

Nobody in Abdullah’s office was available to answer questions about the order.