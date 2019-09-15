Abdullah rejects rival Ghani’s ‘every order’ as unviable

AT News Report

KABUL: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah who is running for presidential competition, on Sunday rejected his rival in the race, President Ashraf Ghani’s orders as “impracticable”, saying the orders are campaign-based.

He accused the president of threatening those businessmen and investors who do not accept his demands.

Abdullah is running for presidency for the third time. He didn’t secure enough votes to hold power in the 2009 and 2014 presidential elections.

He warned Ghani in a campaign gathering among his supporters in a Kabul outlying district against “civil moves” if he didn’t stop “these orders”.

Abdullah alleged that President Ghani misuses government sources for his campaign and makes obstacles before his opposition and bars them of overseas travels.

Abdullah once again emphasized on peace as priority than the elections, saying he would give up government office to help peace process.